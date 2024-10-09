Nayab Singh Saini, who seems likely to be sworn in as Haryana CM again, led BJP to a historic third consecutive assembly election victory. With a net worth of ₹ 5.6 crore, he previously served as a minister and won the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat in 2019, having joined BJP three decades ago.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scored a historic third straight victory in Haryana assembly elections defying exit polls and beating anti-incumbency of its ten-year rule.

Nayab Singh Saini, 54 is expected to continue as the chief minister following the party's stellar performance under his leadership. Saini, who won from Ladwa assembly seat, had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana in March, ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Net Worth of Nayab Singh Saini In his election affidavit, CM Saini has declared net worth, along with his spouse, of about ₹ 5.6 crore. Here is the break of the declared wealth of Saini as per his affidavit.

Immovable Assets: ₹4.85 crore.

Movable Assets: ₹72.68 lakh.

Cash: ₹1.75 lakh (spouse ha additional ₹1.40 lakh).

Vehicle: CM Saini is the owner of three Toyota vehicles, including two Innova models.

Agricultural Land: ₹65 lakh

Liabilities: ₹74.82 lakh.

Jewellery: ₹ 2 Lakh (self). ₹ 6.5 Lakh (spouse)

Who is Nayab Singh Saini? Born in Mirzapur Majra village of Ambala on January 25, 1970, Saini did BA from BR Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur and LLB from Ch Charan Singh University, Meerut.

He joined BJP three decades ago and has risen through the ranks. He started of as a computer operator in party office and later took up the organisation work in 1990s. After a brief stint as a lawyer, Saini joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) where he met Khattar.

Saini has been district president of BJP Yuva Morcha in Ambala. He contested Assembly elections first time in 2009 but lost. He won in 2014 assembly polls from Naraingarh seat.

He has been a minister in Khattar cabinet. He won from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency in 2019. Saini was made Haryana BJP chief in October 2023, as a strategy by the party to consolidate the party amongst OBC and non-Jat communities.

In March this year, he replaced Khattar as Haryana CM. Khattar is now Union Minister in PM Narendra Modi-led cabinet.