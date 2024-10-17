LIVE UPDATES

Nayab Singh Saini swearing-in ceremony Live Updates: Saini to take oath as Haryana CM today; Modi, Shah to attend

1 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2024, 10:03 AM IST

Nayab Singh Saini swearing-in ceremony Live Updates: Apart from Modi and Shah, a battery of Union ministers including Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda, chief ministers of many states, and senior party leaders are expected to attend the oath-taking event in Panchkula.