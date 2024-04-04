NCP vs NCP: Sharad Pawar camp, Ajit faction asked to abide by SC order on use of symbol, party name
SC directed the Sharad Pawar faction to sensitise party workers on using the name 'NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar' and symbol 'man blowing turha' in poll campaigns. Ajit Pawar faction has been directed to issue ‘bigger and prominent advertisements’ saying that the assigned clock symbol is sub-judice
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party to abide by its directions on the use of party names, symbols and disclaimers in publicity material for the assembly polls and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message