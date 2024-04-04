The Supreme Court on Thursday asked both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party to abide by its directions on the use of party names, symbols and disclaimers in publicity material for the assembly polls and 2024 Lok Sabha elections .

While disposing off the applications filed by both camps of the NCP on non-compliance of the apex court's March 19 order, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan said it is high time that leaders of both factions should be somewhere else and not courts.

Sharad Pawar faction, assigned the name 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' and symbol 'man blowing turha' (a traditional trumpet also known as tutari), has been directed by the Supreme Court to sensitise party workers on using them in poll campaigns.

The Supreme Court further directed that the veteran leader's faction not to use the ‘clock’ symbol in poll advertisements, which has been allotted to the Ajit Pawar camp of the NCP.

Similarly, the Ajit faction has been directed to issue "bigger and prominent advertisements" in newspapers saying allocation of 'clock' symbol to it is sub-judice, as was directed in the March 19 order.

The Supreme Court bench refused to modify its directions issued in the March 19 order as sought by the Ajit camp, and said there appears to be no necessity.

On March 19, the top court allowed the Sharad Pawar faction to use 'NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar' as its name for all elections, and had directed the Ajit Pawar camp to issue a public notice in the newspapers in English, Hindi and Marathi editions notifying that the allocation of 'clock' symbol is sub-judice before the apex court.

"Such a declaration shall be incorporated in every pamphlet, advertisement, audio or video clip to be issued by the respondent (NCP) political party," the Supreme Court had said.

(With PTI inputs)

