Nepal Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: Counting underway after peaceful Polls; Balen Shah frontrunner for PM post

Nepal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Early trends in Nepal's election results began emerging on Friday, a day after the Himalayan nation recorded about 60 per cent polling in what officials called a peaceful election held about six months after a deadly Gen Z–led protest ousted the previous government.

The Nepal Election Commission had said it had made all necessary arrangements to declare the results within 24 hours of the vote count. The counting for the proportional representation category will begin after the results of the first-past-the-post (FPTP) system are announced.

RSP leading in early trends

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is leading in 32 constituencies across Nepal in early vote counting, according to media reports. Party’s chairman Rabi Lamichhane is ahead in Chitwan-2. Senior leader Balen Shah is leading in the Jhapa-5 seat. Balen Shah is a PM hopeful.

In Kathmandu, RSP candidates are ahead in several constituencies. The party is also leading in both Bhaktapur constituencies — Bhaktapur-1 and Bhaktapur-2.

When to expect final results?

Results for the 165 seats under the first-past-the-post (FPTP) system are expected by this evening, while proportional representation results for 110 seats may take several more days.

The election was held months after the Gen Z–led protests that had raised questions about the credibility of the government and the Election Commission, and was largely peaceful across the country.

About 60 per cent of the 19 million Nepalese voted to elect the 275-member House of Representatives. As many as 3,406 candidates are vying for 165 seats under direct voting, while another 3,135 candidates are in the fray for 110 seats through proportionate voting.

Who are the PM hopefuls?

Among the frontrunners in elections are KP Sharma Oli's Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML), Sher Bahadur Deuba's Nepali Congress, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal's CPN (Maoist Centre).

Also in the race as aspiring prime minister is Gagan Thapa, 49, the new head of the country's oldest party, Nepali Congress, who has said he wants to end the "old age" club of revolving veteran leaders.

The newly formed Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) led by former rapper Balendra Shah, who was also the mayor of Kathmandu, is also posing a tough challenge to the seasoned political parties.

Follow live updates about Nepal Elections on this LiveBlog