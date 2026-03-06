Nepal Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: Counting underway after peaceful Polls; Balen Shah frontrunner for PM post

Nepal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Early trends in Nepal's election results began emerging on Friday, a day after the Himalayan nation recorded about 60 per cent polling in what officials called a peaceful election held about six months after a deadly Gen Z–led protest ousted the previous government.
The Nepal Election Commission had said it had made all necessary arrangements to declare the results within 24 hours of the vote count. The counting for the proportional representation category will begin after the results of the first-past-the-post (FPTP) system are announced.
RSP leading in early trends
Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is leading in 32 constituencies across Nepal in early vote counting, according to media reports. Party’s chairman Rabi Lamichhane is ahead in Chitwan-2. Senior leader Balen Shah is leading in the Jhapa-5 seat. Balen Shah is a PM hopeful.
In Kathmandu, RSP candidates are ahead in several constituencies. The party is also leading in both Bhaktapur constituencies — Bhaktapur-1 and Bhaktapur-2.
When to expect final results?
Results for the 165 seats under the first-past-the-post (FPTP) system are expected by this evening, while proportional representation results for 110 seats may take several more days.
The election was held months after the Gen Z–led protests that had raised questions about the credibility of the government and the Election Commission, and was largely peaceful across the country.
About 60 per cent of the 19 million Nepalese voted to elect the 275-member House of Representatives. As many as 3,406 candidates are vying for 165 seats under direct voting, while another 3,135 candidates are in the fray for 110 seats through proportionate voting.
Who are the PM hopefuls?
Among the frontrunners in elections are KP Sharma Oli's Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML), Sher Bahadur Deuba's Nepali Congress, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal's CPN (Maoist Centre).
Also in the race as aspiring prime minister is Gagan Thapa, 49, the new head of the country's oldest party, Nepali Congress, who has said he wants to end the "old age" club of revolving veteran leaders.
The newly formed Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) led by former rapper Balendra Shah, who was also the mayor of Kathmandu, is also posing a tough challenge to the seasoned political parties.
In Jhapa-2 constituency, Indira Rana Magar, the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, is leading by a good margin, according to NDTV
Rana Magar has secured 2,965 votes, positioning her well ahead of the former Speaker, Devraj Ghimire, who currently has 1,147 votes. Sarita Prasain of the Nepali Congress is trailing closely behind Ghimire in third place with 1,125 votes, Kathmandu Post reported.
RSP's PM hopeful Balendra Shah, 35, widely known as 'Balen', has emerged as a symbol of youth-driven political change, after backing the protests that forced the government from power, news agency AFP said.
Born in Kathmandu in 1990, Shah was a schoolboy during Nepal's decade-long Maoist civil war. A former underground hip-hop artist whose songs railed against corruption and inequality, the 35-year-old civil engineer shot to national prominence through music.
Shah tasted his first political victory in 2022, when he was elected Kathmandu's first independent mayor. Over the years, Shah has cultivated an image of a young reformer who launched campaigns against tax evasion, traffic congestion and waste mismanagement in the country.
In December 2025, Shah joined the centrist Rastriya Swatantra Party, positioning himself for national leadership.
Shah is challenging former prime minister Oli in his home constituency. Shah told AFP that it shows he is "not taking the easy way out".
Advocating a liberal economic system with social justice, including free education and healthcare for the poor, Shah says Gen Z's core demand is good governance - and insists music will remain part of his identity, even if he becomes prime minister, news agency AFP said.
Early vote counting has placed the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) firmly in the lead across 34 constituencies, far outpacing all other political parties. The CPN-UML follows with early leads in five constituencies, while the Nepali Congress holds leads in two, and the Nepali Communist Party in one, The Kathmandu Post reported
India has welcomed the successful conduct of elections in Nepal and said it is ready to work closely with the new government to strengthen bilateral ties.
“We welcome the successful conduct of elections and the exercise of their democratic mandate by the citizens of Nepal today, which has seen enthusiastic participation. We congratulate Prime Minister Sushila Karki, the Government and the people of Nepal as well as various stakeholders for successfully holding these polls, which took place against the backdrop of exceptional circumstances last year,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, responding to media queries after the conclusion of Nepal’s general election.
Nepal's interim prime minister Sushila Karki has urged patience as the country awaits clarity on the next government. Karki told the BBC that the interim setup will work toward a swift handover, noting that the nation's youth have "huge expectations" from the incoming government.
"Lets see what kind of government will be formed, whether there will be coalition or a single party government. We will try for quick handover because youths have huge expectations with the new government," Karki told BBC.
Early trends show the Rastriya Swatantra Party leading in 14 of the 15 constituencies across the Kathmandu Valley, according to Kathmandu Post.
RSP candidates are ahead in all 10 constituencies in Kathmandu, both constituencies in Lalitpur and both seats in Bhaktapur.