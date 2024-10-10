In the recent Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, wealth disparities among MLAs became evident. Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra tops the list with a staggering ₹ 148 Crore, while AAP's Mehraj Malik declared just ₹ 29,000. Explore the implications of this financial divide in regional politics.

Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra is the richest Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Jammu and Kashmir according to election watchdog, Association for Democratic Reforms(ADR). Karra, who is the president of the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, has declared net worth of ₹148 Crore.

Karra won the assembly election from Central Shalteng seat in Srinagar, Kashmir. He is followed by Devender Singh Rana of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who won from Nagrota seat in Jammu. Rana, who is brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, has declared a net worth of ₹126 Crore.

The third richest MLA in the UT assembly is Mushtaq Guroo of the National Conference (NC) who has declared net worth of ₹ 94 Crore. Guroo defeated Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari of the Apni Party from the Channapora seat in Srinagar.

With assets amounting to ₹165 Crore, Bukhari was the richest candidate who contested assembly elections in the Union Territory (UT).

AAP MLA has ₹ 29K net worth Mehraj Malik, the lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA to win the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, has declared lowest assets. Malik, who won from the Doda seat in Jammu, has declared net worth of ₹29,000

The NC-Congress alliance emerged victorious in the assembly elections bagging 49 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) also increased its vote share and won 29 seats, all in Jammu, in the results declared on October 8.

Overall, 37 (88 per cent) out of 42 winning candidates of the NC, 25 (86 per cent) out of 29 winning candidates of the BJP, 6 (100 per cent) winning candidates of the Congress, 2 (67 per cent) out of 3 winning candidates of the PDP, 1 (100 per cent) winning candidate of CPI(M), 1(100 per cent) winning candidate of the People Conference and 4 (57 per cent) out of 7 Independent winning candidates have declared assets worth more than ₹1 crore, the ADR analysis said.

₹ 11.43 Cr average asset of MLAs The average of assets per winning candidates in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 is ₹11.43 Crore. The average of assets per MLA in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections in 2014 was ₹4.56 Crore.

Jammu and Kashmir's 90 seats voted for in three phases–September 18, 25 and October 1. The assembly election was the UT is the first since 2014 and also the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.