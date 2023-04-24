‘Never imagined being CM, but…’: Basavraj Bommai ahead of Karnataka assembly polls2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 02:54 PM IST
- CM Bommai was answering questions on whether he would return as the state's chief minister in the event of yet another term win for the saffron party. The Chief minister replied that, he had never imagined about becoming a chief minister.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated he ‘never imagined becoming the CM’ in an interview to reporters on Monday, couple of weeks before the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. The crucial assembly polls are slated to be held on 10 May.
