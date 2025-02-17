The new Delhi CM will take oath on February 20. According to reports, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 4.30 pm. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Delhi assembly elections, defeating the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the result of which was announced on February 8.

The BJP has not revealed the chief minister's name yet. A decision to this effect is likely to be taken at the legislative party meeting of the saffron party scheduled for February 19.

The swearing-in will be held at 4.30 pm on February 20, Thursday, said a report by NDTV.

Top Chief Ministerial Hopefuls? Many BJP leaders have emerged as potential chief ministers since the saffrom party registered the thumping majority in Delhi where it has been out of power since 1998. Among the top contenders include Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, Rekha Gupta (Shalimar Bagh), Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Satish Upadhyay (Malviya Nagar), Ashish Sood (Janakpuri), Pawan Sharma (Uttam Nagar), and Ajay Mahawar (Ghonda).

How is a BJP CM picked? As per the norm, the BJP appoints observers from the party's central leadership before the legislature party meeting. The observers meet the new MLAs and give their feedback to the central leadership before the name of the CM is finalised before the oath-taking

There has not been any official word from the BJP yet. The venue for the swearing-in has not yet been announced. It can either be Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in South Delhi or Ramlila Maidan in old Delhi, according to media reports.

Who won Delhi Elections 2025? The BJP swept the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 by winning 48 seats out of 70. The election was a direct contest between BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was in power in Delhi for two straight terms. The AAP won just 22 seats.