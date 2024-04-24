Nitin Gadkari faints during Lok Sabha elections rally in Maharashtra, updates with: 'I am completely healthy now...'
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nitin Gadkari later posted an health update saying he is ‘completely healthy now’ and is on his way to Varud for another rally.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted during Lok Sabha elections rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Wednesday. A video shared on social media showed the union minister getting dizzy, and then unconscious while on stage.