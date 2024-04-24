Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted during Lok Sabha elections rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Wednesday. A video shared on social media showed the union minister getting dizzy, and then unconscious while on stage.

In the video some of the BJP leaders can also be heard calling for doctors.

As Nitin Gadkari suffered a fainting fit, the security personnel accompanying him carried him off-stage.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, however, recovered after a few minutes and completed his speech.

"Felt uneasy due to heat at a rally at Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely alright and on my way to Warud to take part in the next rally," the 66-year-old Nitin Gadkari said in a post on X.

Nitin Gadkari, who fought the elections in the first phase of voting as BJP's candidate from Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, was campaigning for Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Rajashree Patil in Yavatmal's Pusad.

Addressing the rally, the union minister said, “I am confident that the people of Yavatmal district, which has a constant tendency towards development, will give victory to the BJP-Maha alliance, which believes in all-round development."

“While moving towards a developed India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, significant work has been done in the last 10 years in the areas of roads and highways as well as education, health, and other sectors across the country. Various schemes of the central government were successfully extended to the rural areas. Due to this, along with the city, the people of the rural areas are also able to benefit from many important facilities," he wrote in a post on X.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One, Nitin Gadkari in an interview with Hindustan Times had asserted that he is a committed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteer, and said that he believes “politics is the instrument of social and economic reform".

