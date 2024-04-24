Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Elections / Nitin Gadkari faints during Lok Sabha elections rally in Maharashtra, updates with: 'I am completely healthy now...'

Nitin Gadkari faints during Lok Sabha elections rally in Maharashtra, updates with: 'I am completely healthy now...'

2 min read 24 Apr 2024, 05:29 PM IST Livemint

  • Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nitin Gadkari later posted an health update saying he is ‘completely healthy now’ and is on his way to Varud for another rally.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses a public rally ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted during Lok Sabha elections rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Wednesday. A video shared on social media showed the union minister getting dizzy, and then unconscious while on stage.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted during Lok Sabha elections rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Wednesday. A video shared on social media showed the union minister getting dizzy, and then unconscious while on stage.

In the video some of the BJP leaders can also be heard calling for doctors.

In the video some of the BJP leaders can also be heard calling for doctors.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

As Nitin Gadkari suffered a fainting fit, the security personnel accompanying him carried him off-stage.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, however, recovered after a few minutes and completed his speech.

"Felt uneasy due to heat at a rally at Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely alright and on my way to Warud to take part in the next rally," the 66-year-old Nitin Gadkari said in a post on X.

Nitin Gadkari, who fought the elections in the first phase of voting as BJP's candidate from Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, was campaigning for Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Rajashree Patil in Yavatmal's Pusad.

Addressing the rally, the union minister said, “I am confident that the people of Yavatmal district, which has a constant tendency towards development, will give victory to the BJP-Maha alliance, which believes in all-round development."

“While moving towards a developed India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, significant work has been done in the last 10 years in the areas of roads and highways as well as education, health, and other sectors across the country. Various schemes of the central government were successfully extended to the rural areas. Due to this, along with the city, the people of the rural areas are also able to benefit from many important facilities," he wrote in a post on X.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One, Nitin Gadkari in an interview with Hindustan Times had asserted that he is a committed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteer, and said that he believes “politics is the instrument of social and economic reform".

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 24 Apr 2024, 05:52 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.