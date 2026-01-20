Nitin Nabin appoints Ram Madhav as BJP in-charge for Bengaluru civic election, Vinod Tawde for Kerala assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday night appointed party's former general secretary Ram Madhav as poll incharge for the upcoming Greater Bengaluru Municipal polls. Former State president of Rajasthan, Satish Poonia and Maharashtra MLA Sanjay Upadhyaya were appointed as co-incharges.

The saffron party also appointed its national general secretary Vinod Tawde as the poll in-charge for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, with Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje as co-incharge. Tawde has also been given charge of overseeing the election of a new mayor for Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Also Read | Nitin Nabin takes charge as new BJP chief

These, and others, were some of the first organisational appointments made by new BJP President Nitin Nabin who took charge replacing JP Nadda earlier on Tuesday.

The saffron party also appointed its national general secretary Vinod Tawde as the poll in-charge for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, with Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje as co-incharge. Tawde has also been given charge of overseeing the election of a new mayor for Chandigarh.

Polls for the Greater Bengaluru Municipal Corporation will be held after May 25 this year and voting will be done using paper ballots instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Advertisement

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar will be in-charge for local body polls in Telangana due in February.

More Appointments Rajasthan BJP president Ashok Parnami and party's Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma have been made co-incharge for the local body polls in Telangana, according to another notification issued by party national general secretary Arun Singh.

"The appointments come into immediate effect," Singh said in the notifications issued separately.

Nitin Nabin on Tuesday took charge as the BJP's 12th national president and wasted no time setting the tone for the upcoming key state Assembly elections.

A five-time MLA from Bihar and a former state minister, Nabin, 45, was declared elected unopposed marking a generational leadership shift in the BJP, as it seeks to tighten its grip on the country's politics and further expand its footprint.

Advertisement

Nitin Nabin wasted no time setting the tone for the upcoming key state Assembly elections.

Nabin, the youngest ever in the BJP to occupy the party's top post, took over from JP Nadda, who was at the helm of the saffron party's affairs since 2020.