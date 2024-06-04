Speculations arise about Nitish Kumar's potential switch to INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, JDU shared a cryptic post on social media during Lok Sabha 2024 results.

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) has shared a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter). The post comes as the Bihar chief minister looks to play a kingmaker's role after Lok Sabha 2024 results.

Bihar Election Results 2024 Live Updates Before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came up with the slogan "Abki Baar 400 Paar."

Most exit polls predicted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, would win around 400 seats. However, things turned out quite differently for the ruling party.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar next PM? Memes start as Lok Sabha Result hints Bihar CM likely to play kingmaker's role In Bihar, JDU is performing better than the NDA. Nitish Kumar’s party is leading in 15 seats, NDA in 13 and INDIA in 9. There are strong speculations that Nitish Kumar would play the role of a “kingmaker" and become a deciding factor in forming the government as the BJP looks unlikely to cross the magic figure of 272 on its own.

Meanwhile, ABP News has cited sources to report that the INDIA bloc has offered Nitish Kumar the Deputy Prime Minister's post. LiveMint could not independently verify the report.

JDU's 'Nyay' post Meanwhile, JDU shared a cryptic post on social media. While thanking Nitish Kumar, the party wrote, "Nyay ke sath vikas ka sankalp ho raha poora (The resolution for development with justice is being fulfilled)."

The party shared a video of Nitish Kumar speaking about development. The background music in the video is from Rajinikanth's Jailer movie.

The post is considered cryptic because of two words used in the sentence. “Nyay" (Justice) is a term coined by Congress during its Lok Sabha 2024 campaign. In fact, the grand old party named its manifesto “Nyay Patra".

On the other hand, "Vikas" (development) is a term widely used by PM Modi and the BJP. Sabka Vikas (Development for all) is a common election slogan for the party.

There are speculations that Nitish Kumar, who has a history of switching sides at key moments, is keeping both options open. Many social media users earlier speculated that the Bihar CM could change sides again and join the INDIA bloc if he is offered the PM’s post.

