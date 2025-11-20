Nitish Kumar oath-taking LIVE: JD(U) leader to return as CM for record 10th time; PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend ceremony

Nitish Kumar oath-taking LIVE: Nitish Kumar is all set to take oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for the record 10th time on Thursday, November 20. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Gandhi Maidan in Patna around 11:30 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many dignitaries will attend the event.

Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation from the CM post on Wednesday, November 19, and staked a claim to form the government in Bihar after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept 202 assembly constituencies.

He will now return as the Bihar Chief Minister for the 10th time after taking oath at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, where Jayaprakash Narayan called for "total revolution" during a speech in 1974.

Who will be Bihar Deputy CMs?

The BJP elected Samrat Choudhury as its legislature party leader and Vijay Kumar Sinha as the deputy leader, indicating that the two leaders will continue to be deputy chief ministers in the state.

What happened in Bihar Election 2025?

The 2025 Bihar assembly elections concluded with the NDA sweeping 202 seats. Of the 202 assembly constituencies, the BJP won 89 seats, and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) won 85.

Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat.

The Bihar assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).