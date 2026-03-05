Nitish Kumar to Rajya Sabha? Is JD-U chief headed to Delhi — Who could replace him as Bihar CM?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to make another move in his political career. The Janata Dal United Chief and ten-time chief minister of Bihar will file nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha today, according to reports in multiple agencies.

With his nomination, the chief minister's seat will be vacated, and Bihar will have a new chief minister months after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a landslide victory in the state's assembly elections.

The election process has already begun, with notifications issued on 26 February. The last date for filing nominations is today, 5 March, while scrutiny will be conducted on 6 March. Candidates may withdraw their nominations until 9 March.

So we may know officially what happens next in Bihar today only, whether Nitish Kumar files nomination for Rajya Sabha or not.

Elections to five Rajya Sabha seats are due in Bihar. While the JD(U) holds two of these Rajya Sabha seats, the BJP is expected to contest on two seats. BJP has nominated its national president Nitin Nabin from Bihar.

Kumar may file his nomination papers at the state assembly around 11 am, news agency PTI said, BJP president Nitin Nabin will also file his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to be present at the time of filing of the nomination papers.

State minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary had confirmed on Wednesday that Kumar was considering entering the Rajya Sabha, which would bring to an end his tenure as the longest-serving chief minister of the state.

A BJP leader is expected to replace Kumar as chief minister.

BJP single-largest party The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a landslide victory, securing 202 of the 243 seats in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, defeating the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan (MGB), which secured just 35 seats. Incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar took the oath for a record tenth time. Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took the oath as the deputy chief ministers for the second consecutive time.

For the first time, the BJP became the single-largest party in the Bihar assembly with 89 seats, followed by the JD (U) with 85 seats.

Longest-Serving CM Kumar, 75, has been Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister, having taken oath a record 10 times. He has been in the CM's post since 2015, except for the brief period when Jitan Ram Manjhi - his close aide at the time -was the Chief Minister. Manjhi is now a minister at the Centre

However, Union Minister Giriraj Singh refuted the speculations and said, "Such jokes are common on Holi. Nitish Kumar ji is our Chief Minister."

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan has also dismissed speculation of a leadership change in Bihar.

"There's no discussion on changing the Chief Minister. Nitish Kumar will continue to lead Bihar, and our double-engine government is working well," said the Union Minister.

Who will be next Bihar CM? Samrat Choudhary, one of the deputy chief ministers, has emerged as probable chief minister of Bihar.

Choudhary is one of most senior BJP leaders from Bihar. He has been Panchayati Raj Minister before becoming holding home affairs portfolio in Bihar apart from his second stint as deputy chief minister.

Another name doing rounds is that of Nityanand Rai, currently serving as the Minister of State for Home Affairs in Delhi. Before his stint with the Centre, Rai served as the BJP president for Bihar and is a four-time MLA from Hajipur.

In 2015, Rai won a parliamentary ticket and served as an MP from Ujiarpur.

What about Nitish Kumar's son? Reports have emerged that Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, will be inducted into the Bihar cabinet too after he joins the party today. Some reports suggest he might be the deputy chief minister.

