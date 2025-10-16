Nitish Kumar's JDU releases final list of 44 candidates for Bihar Election 2025. Check names here

The Janata Dal United (JDU) has released its second list of 44 candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections. This is the final list of the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party, which is contesting 101 seats in the two-phase polls next month.

The party released the first list of 57 candidates on Wednesday, October 15.

With the announcement, two major parties in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) – the JD-U and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have announced the names of candidates for the upcoming elections. Both JD-U and BJP are contesting 101 seats each in the election to the 243-member house.

Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party will field its candidates on 29 seats, and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) will field their candidates on six seats each, as per NDA seat-sharing pact.

Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The first phase will see voting for 121 seats, while 122 seats will be vote in the second and the final phase of the elections.

Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), another NDA faction, also announced the first list of 14 candidates out of the 29 seats allotted to the party in the final seat-sharing.