Nitish Kumar's JDU releases final list of 44 candidates for Bihar Election 2025. Check names here

With the announcement, two major parties in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) – the JD-U and the BJP – have released the names of all their candidates for the upcoming elections. Both JD-U and BJP are contesting 101 seats each in the election to the 243-member house.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published16 Oct 2025, 11:25 AM IST
Patna: Janata Dal (United) supporters wear masks of CM Nitish Kumar and hold EVM replicas as they gear up for the Bihar Assembly election 2025 campaign, in Patna, Bihar, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_12_2025_000264B)
Patna: Janata Dal (United) supporters wear masks of CM Nitish Kumar and hold EVM replicas as they gear up for the Bihar Assembly election 2025 campaign, in Patna, Bihar, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_12_2025_000264B)(PTI)

The Janata Dal United (JDU) has released its second list of 44 candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections. This is the final list of the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party, which is contesting 101 seats in the two-phase polls next month.

The party released the first list of 57 candidates on Wednesday, October 15.

Also Read | Cracks in INDIA bloc? Bihar BJP chief's big claim ahead of polls

With the announcement, two major parties in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) – the JD-U and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have announced the names of candidates for the upcoming elections. Both JD-U and BJP are contesting 101 seats each in the election to the 243-member house.

Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party will field its candidates on 29 seats, and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) will field their candidates on six seats each, as per NDA seat-sharing pact.

Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The first phase will see voting for 121 seats, while 122 seats will be vote in the second and the final phase of the elections.

Also Read | Bihar Polls: Prashant Kishor’s bold prediction for Jan Suraaj. What did he say?

Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), another NDA faction, also announced the first list of 14 candidates out of the 29 seats allotted to the party in the final seat-sharing.

The Rashtriya Lok Morcha, led by former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, released its list of six candidates on Wednesday.

ElectionsBihar Assembly Election
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.. Check latest updates on Bihar Chunav

Business NewsElectionsNitish Kumar's JDU releases final list of 44 candidates for Bihar Election 2025. Check names here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.