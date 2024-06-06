‘No alliance in country…’: AAP minister Gopal Rai on INDIA bloc's Delhi Assembly poll prospects
Gopal Rai clarified that there will be no alliance with INDIA bloc partners for the upcoming Delhi Vidhan Sabha polls, emphasizing that the party will contest alongside the people of Delhi.
Delhi Assembly Elections: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the party would not fight ‘along with’ the INDIA bloc partners for the Assembly polls. The crucial Vidhan Sabha polls for all 70 constituencies in the national capital are scheduled to be held in February 2025.