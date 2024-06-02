Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, a party candidate from Patna Sahib constituency, on Sunday, targeted former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his remark about exit polls and claim of getting 295 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The senior BJP leader said the grand old party is performing poorly because it didn't stop daydreaming.

Advising Congress to work on the ground and stop criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prasad said “There is no bar on daydreaming in India. The Exit Poll is only reflecting the exact poll. We will cross 400 in Delhi (Centre) and 40 in Bihar."

Earlier today, the sitting MP from Wayanad (Kerala) rejected the exit polls by calling it, “Modi media poll." Gandhi termed the exit poll exercise as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "fantasy poll".

While speaking with reporters in the national capital Delhi, the Wayanad MP said, “It is not exit poll, it is Modi media poll. It is his fantasy poll." When quizzed about the number of seats for the INDIA alliance, Gandhi said, “Have you heard Sidhu Moose Wala's song 295? 295."

It is important to note that exit polls have predicted a stunning victory for the saffron party, with some pollsters claiming that the BJP-led NDA's score may well cross the 400 mark.

Speaking to ANI on exit polls, Prasad praised PM Modi and said, "PM Narendra Modi worries about the poor, worries about the farmers, he is the one who is working to develop this nation, and he is the one who is safeguarding the country."

Prasad also jibed at Congress' Jairam Ramesh's statement and said that Congress's current situation is because the party never stopped daydreaming.

"People can dream during the day and there is no restraint on that. Congress is performing poorly because they haven't stopped daydreaming. They should work on the ground and win the confidence of the public and should stop criticizing and abusing PM Modi."

