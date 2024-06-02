‘No bar on daydreaming’: Ravi Shankar Prasad on Congress' claims of winning 295 seats in Lok Sabha elections
Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday targeted former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his remark about exit polls and claim of getting 295 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The senior BJP leader said the grand old party is performing poorly because it didn't stop daydreaming
Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, a party candidate from Patna Sahib constituency, on Sunday, targeted former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his remark about exit polls and claim of getting 295 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The senior BJP leader said the grand old party is performing poorly because it didn't stop daydreaming.