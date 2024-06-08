No well wishes from Mamata Banerjee to BJP, West Bengal CM says, ’let’s see how long this NDA govt lasts’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “I cannot wish well to an unconstitutional, illegal party for forming the government.”

Updated07:43 PM IST
West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee with her party's General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, newly elected party MPs Shatrughan Sinha, Yusuf Pathan and others, in Kolkata, Saturday, June 8, 2024.
West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee with her party’s General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, newly elected party MPs Shatrughan Sinha, Yusuf Pathan and others, in Kolkata, Saturday, June 8, 2024.(PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to extend "well wishes" to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, saying, "I am sorry, but I cannot wish well to an unconstitutional, illegal party for forming the government."

Banerjee even said that today, the INDIA bloc may not have staked a claim to form the government, but that doesn't mean they won't tomorrow. 

"Let’s wait for some time," she was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. She asserted that the INDIA bloc will form the government in the coming days. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 293 MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

"His [PM-designate Narendra Modi's) intention was to get two-third majority [in the Lok Sabha elections 2024]. However, they [BJP] didn't even cross the majority mark. They are nowhere near that number (272 seats)," Banerjee.

She asked, "How will they amend the Constitution without two-third majority? Last time, they had passed bills without discussions, but won't be able to do it this time," said the West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief while addressing party leaders in Kolkata.

Banerjee expressed confidence that the "unstable and weak BJP government at the Centre" won’t last long. "The NDA government to be formed will be unstable. BJP has not secured majority; they are dependent on allies. Let’s see how long they can get along with their allies," she said.

Banerjee remarked that as the mandate was against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "he should have stepped down this time" and allowed someone else to take over. "The country needs change; the country wants change. This mandate was for change. We are waiting and keeping a watch on the situation," she said.

The Bengal chief minister also announced that the TMC would not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government.

Banerjee was elected as Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party (TMC) Chairperson. Party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was elected as the leader of party in the Lok Sabha, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as Deputy leader of the Lok Sabha and Kalyan Banerjee as the Chief Whip.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien was elected as the leader of party in the Rajya Sabha, party leader Sagarika Ghose elected as the Deputy leader and Nadimul Haque as Chief Whip.

(With inputs from PTI)

