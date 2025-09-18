‘Nobody can do it better…’ ABVP uses AI-generated Trump, Musk, Bezos avatars for campaign push in DUSU polls | Watch

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is your cheetah…” says US President Donald Trump’s AI-generated version in an ‘appeal’ in support of Kunal Chaudhary, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) secretary candidate in today's Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.

The ABVP is the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) the idealogical mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress-affiliated National Student's Union of India (NSUI) and the Left-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA) are the other parties in the fray.

“Kunal Chaudhary, very tough, very smart. He will be secretary ABVP. Believe me, nobody can do it better. Just remember Ballot number 3,” the US President is seen saying with his signature hand gestures while standing before the White House in the AI-generated video ahead of polls.

Elon Musk Appeal In another video, standing in front of a spaceship, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is heard saying, “…Just like this rocket, Kunal Choudhary is going straight to the top. Ballot no. 3 believe me folks, this is the only launchpad for DUSU’s future.”

DU Elections Today The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections will be held today. As many as 2.75 lakh students are eligible to vote in what is considered one of the biggest student elections in the country. The results will decide who leads the students' body for the upcoming year.

The polling will be held in two shifts: 8:30 am to 1 pm for day classes and 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes. Counting of votes will take place on Friday, September 19. The counting is scheduled tomorrow.

Once dominated by high-octane speeches, posters and graffiti on the walls of North Campus, this year, the candidates contesting the DUSU poll campaign have added the AI-driven push in their campaigns.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is also one of the celebrities to feature on campaign videos on social media: “Ballot no. 3 is not just a vote, it’s an investment for the future,” Bezos is heard saying in a video.

Last Year HC Intervention Remember, the Delhi High Court had last year slammed the candidates for defacing public property with election graffiti such as posters and hoardings. In fact, the court had stayed the counting of votes until the defacement was cleaned up.

Results were finally declared 45 days after the election. Congress- affiliated National Students’ Union of India had won the president and joint secretary posts last year. This was the NSUI’s first win as president after seven years.

ABVP’s presidential candidate in DUSU polls, Aryan Maan has used Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s AI version in a black shirt and glasses. The Khalnayak actor is seen declaring Maan the “umeedvaar” for the top post.

The NSUI candidates did not use any AI avatars for campaigning.

All you need to know about DUSU polls Who are the main parties in fray?

ABVP (affiliated with the RSS/BJP.)

NSUI (backed by the Congress.)

SFI-AISA alliance (supported by Left groups.)

Who are the Key Candidates?

Joslyn Nandita Choudhary (NSUI), Postgraduate in Buddhist Studies.

Anjali (SFI-AISA), Student of Indraprastha College for Women.

Aryan Maan (ABVP), MA Library Science student.

Who can vote?

First-year students: Can vote with a valid fee receipt plus one government-issued ID (Voter ID, Aadhaar, PAN, or Driving License) if their college ID is not yet issued.

Second- and third-year students: Must carry a valid college identity card.

Eligibility cut-off: Students admitted to DU colleges or departments before September 9, 2025 (5 pm) are eligible voters.