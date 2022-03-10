Noida, Ghaziabad Elections Results 2022: The BJP is leading in Noida and Ghaziabad assembly constituencies. The saffron party has fielded Atul Garg from Ghaziabad and Pankaj Singh, son of Rajnath Singh, from Noida.

UP Election Result 2022 LIVE

Noida Elections Result LIVE

BJP - Pankaj Singh leading in Noida

SP - Sunil Choudhary trailing in Noida

Pankaj Singh has so far recorded got 122136 votes with over 70% vote share while his challenger Sunil Choudhary has secured 28068 votes with just 16% vote share.

Ghaziabad Elections Result LIVE

BJP - Atul Garg leading in Ghaziabad

SP - Vishal Verma trailing in Ghaziabad

BJP's Atul Garg is leading in Ghaziabad. He is up against Vishal Verma of Samajwadi Party. Garg has so far got 51576 votes, while Verma has secured 11,705.

Overall, the BJP is on course to register big victory in Uttar Praesh.

The BJP is leading in 260 plus seats, while SP is ahead in 130 constituencies.

