Noida, Ghaziabad Elections Results Live Updates: BJP takes comfortable lead1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2022, 02:19 PM IST
- Noida, Ghaziabad Elections Results Live Updates, Uttar Pradesh 2022: BJP candidates are leading in Noida and Ghaziabad
Noida, Ghaziabad Elections Results 2022: The BJP is leading in Noida and Ghaziabad assembly constituencies. The saffron party has fielded Atul Garg from Ghaziabad and Pankaj Singh, son of Rajnath Singh, from Noida.
Noida Elections Result LIVE
BJP - Pankaj Singh leading in Noida
SP - Sunil Choudhary trailing in Noida
Pankaj Singh has so far recorded got 122136 votes with over 70% vote share while his challenger Sunil Choudhary has secured 28068 votes with just 16% vote share.
Ghaziabad Elections Result LIVE
BJP - Atul Garg leading in Ghaziabad
SP - Vishal Verma trailing in Ghaziabad
BJP's Atul Garg is leading in Ghaziabad. He is up against Vishal Verma of Samajwadi Party. Garg has so far got 51576 votes, while Verma has secured 11,705.
Overall, the BJP is on course to register big victory in Uttar Praesh.
The BJP is leading in 260 plus seats, while SP is ahead in 130 constituencies.
