The Election Commission issued show cause notices to Congress' Priyanka Gandhi and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal based on complaints filed by the BJP for making claims about PM Narendra Modi.

The Elections Commission of India on Tuesday issued show cause notice to two opposition leaders- Congress' Priyanka Gandhi, and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal-- based on complaints filed by Bhartiya Janata Party. Both leaders were issued show cause notice for making claims about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's taking a look at EC's notice recipients in 2023 Arvind Kejriwal EC on 13 November issued a show-cause notice to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal for alleged disparaging remarks made against PM Modi on its social media handle and asked it to respond to the charge of poll code violation by November 16.

The AAP had posted a video story on 'X' featuring industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Modi. The next day, the party posted a picture of Adani and Modi, and alleged that the prime minister works for the industrialist and not the people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Himanta Biswa Sarma EC had issued show cause notice to Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for the former's ‘Akbar’ remark during Chhattisgarh poll campaign.

In his speech, the Congress alleged, Sarma said, "If one Akbar comes to some place, he calls 100 Akbars. So, send him off as soon as possible, otherwise the land of Mata Kaushalya will get defiled."

The EC notice to Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned that the BJP leader flouted model code of conduct which came into effect on 9 October. During his speech in Kawardha in Chhattisgarh on 18 October, Sarma had taken a controversial dig at Akbar saying that "the land of Mata Kaushalya will get defiled if Akbar isn't sent off." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If one Akbar comes to some place, he calls 100 Akbars. So, send him off as soon as possible, otherwise the land of Mata Kaushalya will get defiled," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi The Election Commission on 13 November issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly making unverified and false statements with regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She had purportedly alleged that Prime Minister Modi had given away PSU BHEL to his industrialist friends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EC was acting on a complaint made by the BJP that she had made "false" and "unverified" statements against Prime Minister Modi at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh recently, the poll panel asked her to explain her statement by 8 pm on Thursday.

Earlier in October, the EC had issued a notice to Priyanka Gandhi for flouting norms in Rajasthan ahead of the scheduled Assembly elections. The EC was acting on a complaint by BJP.

According to the BJP's complaint, Vadra told a public meeting in Dausa on 20 October that she saw on TV that when an envelope of donation made by Modi at a temple was opened, it carried only ₹21, reported Hindustan Times, adding she said she saw the news and is not aware if the claim is true or not. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress ahead of Karnataka Polls The Election Commission had issued a notice to the Congress over its "corruption rate card" advertisements in poll-bound Karnataka. The commission sought "empirical" evidence from the party to prove its allegations. It said that the party must submit the evidence before or on 7th May. The notice was issued following a complaint lodged by the BJP.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.