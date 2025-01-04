Chief Minister Atishi said on Saturday that people of Kalkaji, her assembly seat in the national capital, will not trust Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ramesh Bidhuri in the upcoming Delhi assembly election.

The saffron party fielded Bidhuri, a two-time former Lok Sabha MP, from Kalkaji seat in the first list of candidates announced earlier on January 4.

The BJP released it first list of candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election. Apart from Bidhuri, the saffron party's first candidate list had names of Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who will contest Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly constituency.

"Ramesh Bidhuri has been an MP from South Delhi for 10 years. His party did not consider him worthy of giving him an MP ticket based on his work. When his party does not trust Ramesh Bidhuri's work, how will the people of the Kalkaji assembly constituency trust him?" the chief minister asked.

Who is Ramesh Bidhuri? Bidhuri has been South Delhi MP for two terms between 2014 and 2024.

In September 2023, Bidhuri sparked a row after his religious slurs at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) counterpart Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha. Speaker Om Birla had warned the MP from South Delhi of strict action if such offence is repeated. The BJP issued a showcase notice to the lawmaker.

The BJP did not field him in 2024 elections, however. Bidhuri was replaced by Ramvir Bidhuri. The BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi in 2024 general elections.

The Congress party its Mahila Wing chief Alka Lamba as its candidate for the Delhi Assembly Elections against Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji. Lamba is a former AAP leader was an MLA from Chandni Chowk before joining the Congress party.

The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are expected to be held in February next year. The Election Commission of India has not announced the dates yet.

The term of the current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025.