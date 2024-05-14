NOTA: Decoding 'None of The Above' option in Lok Sabha elections — relevance and criticism explained
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The NOTA option is under the scrutiny after a BJP candidate was elected unopposed in the Surat Lok Sabha constituency and a Congress candidate withdrew his nomination at the last minute and joined the BJP in Indore.
NOTA – short for 'None of The Above' – is a much-debated option available to voters during elections. Those who support the idea of NOTA say it at least helps one to exercise his/her right to vote when they don't wish to vote for any candidate. Those against it call it a "waste" of vote.