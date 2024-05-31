Now watch Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 at a movie theatre near you. Netizens say ‘entertainment at its peak’
The Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 will be announced on June 4 and can be viewed in theaters across Maharashtra. Reactions from netizens have been mixed: some are worried about possible vandalism, while others find the idea entertaining.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The seventh and final stage of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results will end tomorrow i.e. on June 1. All eyes will be then on June 4 when the counting on votes will take place. Tomorrow evening, news channels will also start releasing numbers predicting the anticipated winners and the margin of their victory.