BackBack

Now watch Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 at a movie theatre near you. Netizens say ‘entertainment at its peak’

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

The Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 will be announced on June 4 and can be viewed in theaters across Maharashtra. Reactions from netizens have been mixed: some are worried about possible vandalism, while others find the idea entertaining.

The Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 will be announced on June 4 and can be viewed in theaters across MaharashtraPremium
The Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 will be announced on June 4 and can be viewed in theaters across Maharashtra

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The seventh and final stage of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results will end tomorrow i.e. on June 1. All eyes will be then on June 4 when the counting on votes will take place. Tomorrow evening, news channels will also start releasing numbers predicting the anticipated winners and the margin of their victory.

On June 4, the entire coverage will be available for public on various media channels, but now, viewers can also watch the coverage on the big screens in theatres near you. As per PayTm, several movie theatres will be hosting the Elections results screening in Maharashtra.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What are Exit Polls? When are they due? All you need to know

Speaking of theatres in Mumbai, SM5 Kalyan, MovieMax chain of threatres in Sion, Kanjurmarg, Eternity mall Thane, Wonder Mall in Thane and Mira road area will be screening the Election Results. The six-hour screening will start at 9 am with prices starting at 99 with maximum priced at 300. In other Maharashtra cities, screening will be held in MovieMax in Amanora (Pune), The Zone, College Road (Nashik), MovieMax Eternity Nagar (Nagpur).

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7: Will the Modi charm remain with Varanasi's Muslim weaver community?

Screengram from Paytm
View Full Image
Screengram from Paytm

Netizens were quick to react on this. Some raised concerns about potential vandalism while some called it entertaining. 

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi held 206 rallies; Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi notched up just over 100

One user said, “This shows how they are struggling with lack of good content."

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Gurugram imposes section 144 on results day. Read order here

“Funny. We will again get to choose who sits where," another commented.

One user wrote, “entertainment at its peak"

“World cup finals for oldies," some other user said.

Another user joked, “There was a time during manual counting, when #Doordarshan would telecast several movies throughout day & night and in between would show the latest updates of election results.. now the process has become so short that it itself can fit into one movie time slot."

“They are taking a huge risk, as trailing parties may create trouble, vandalism."

 

 

 

Published: 31 May 2024, 02:49 PM IST
