Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The seventh and final stage of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results will end tomorrow i.e. on June 1. All eyes will be then on June 4 when the counting on votes will take place. Tomorrow evening, news channels will also start releasing numbers predicting the anticipated winners and the margin of their victory.

On June 4, the entire coverage will be available for public on various media channels, but now, viewers can also watch the coverage on the big screens in theatres near you. As per PayTm, several movie theatres will be hosting the Elections results screening in Maharashtra.

Speaking of theatres in Mumbai, SM5 Kalyan, MovieMax chain of threatres in Sion, Kanjurmarg, Eternity mall Thane, Wonder Mall in Thane and Mira road area will be screening the Election Results. The six-hour screening will start at 9 am with prices starting at ₹99 with maximum priced at ₹300. In other Maharashtra cities, screening will be held in MovieMax in Amanora (Pune), The Zone, College Road (Nashik), MovieMax Eternity Nagar (Nagpur).

View Full Image Screengram from Paytm

Netizens were quick to react on this. Some raised concerns about potential vandalism while some called it entertaining.

One user said, “This shows how they are struggling with lack of good content."

“Funny. We will again get to choose who sits where," another commented.

One user wrote, “entertainment at its peak"

“World cup finals for oldies," some other user said.

Another user joked, “There was a time during manual counting, when #Doordarshan would telecast several movies throughout day & night and in between would show the latest updates of election results.. now the process has become so short that it itself can fit into one movie time slot."

“They are taking a huge risk, as trailing parties may create trouble, vandalism."

