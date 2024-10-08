Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress candidate Aftab Ahmed leads from Nuh

  • Haryana Election Results 2024: In Haryana's Nuh Constituency, Congress candidate Aftab Ahmed leads

Livemint
Updated8 Oct 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Haryana Election Results 2024: Aftab Ahmed leading in Nuh.
Haryana Election Results 2024: Aftab Ahmed leading in Nuh.(AICC)

Aftab Ahmed, representing the Indian National Congress, is currently leading from Nuh Constituency in Haryana.

Congress candidate Aftab Ahmed with 62,186 votes is leading by a margin of 28,973 votes from the Nuh constituency whereas his rival, Tahir Hussain of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has secured 33,213 according Election Commision data at 11: 25 am after completing five rounds of vote counting.

Haryana Election Results LIVE: Modi's BJP regains ground, leads on 50; Cong 34

The parties contesting in Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

Currently, the BJP is leading with 49 seats in Haryana and is aiming a hat-trick of Assembly election win in the state.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 12:00 PM IST
