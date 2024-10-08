Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress candidate Aftab Ahmed leads from Nuh

Aftab Ahmed, representing the Indian National Congress, is currently leading from Nuh Constituency in Haryana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress candidate Aftab Ahmed with 62,186 votes is leading by a margin of 28,973 votes from the Nuh constituency whereas his rival, Tahir Hussain of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has secured 33,213 according Election Commision data at 11: 25 am after completing five rounds of vote counting.

The parties contesting in Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the BJP is leading with 49 seats in Haryana and is aiming a hat-trick of Assembly election win in the state.