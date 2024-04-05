Nyay Patra: ‘ ₹1 lakh per year, 50% govt job quota’, Congress' key promises for women ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Congress promises for women in 2024 polls include cash transfer scheme, 50% reservation in govt jobs, wage parity, enhanced representation in high positions, and strict enforcement of laws against offences like sexual harassment and domestic violence.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Congress on Friday released its manifesto that it called “Nyay Patra". The party's manifesto focused on five 'pillars of justice' ('Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay') and 25 guarantees under them. For Indian women, Congress has made a slew of promises that include cash transfer, employment opportunities, wage parity, safety at workplaces and public places, job quotas, etc. Here are 14 promises by the Congress party for women for Lok Sabha polls 2024: