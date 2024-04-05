Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Congress on Friday released its manifesto that it called “Nyay Patra". The party's manifesto focused on five 'pillars of justice' ('Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay') and 25 guarantees under them. For Indian women, Congress has made a slew of promises that include cash transfer, employment opportunities, wage parity, safety at workplaces and public places, job quotas, etc. Here are 14 promises by the Congress party for women for Lok Sabha polls 2024: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha election 2024: Congress party's key promises for women in India {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. To launch the Mahalakshmi scheme to provide ₹1 lakh per year to every poor Indian family as an unconditional cash transfer. The amount will be transferred to the oldest woman of the household or to the oldest member.

2. 50% reservation for women in central government jobs from 2025.

3. More women will be appointed to high positions such as judges, law officers, directors on boards of listed companies, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. The 'Same Work, Same Wages' principle will be reinforced.

5. ASHA, Anganwadi, and Mid-Day Meal workers' wages will be doubled. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. Enhancement in credit extended to Self Help Groups by banks, NBFCs, and Micro Finance institutions.

7. Improve women's participation in the workforce through fair wages, safe places of work, maternity benefits, etc.

8. Re-incorporation of Bharatiya Mahila Bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. Law extended to prevent offences against women such as the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2013, and Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005 will be strictly enforced.

10. The working women hostel will be doubled with one Savitribai Phule hostel in each district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

11. Adhikar Maitri will be appointed in every panchayat to serve as a paralegal to educate women and assist them with their legal rights.

12. Free napkin vending machines will be installed in schools, colleges, and public places.

13. Adequate number of safe and hygienic public toilets will be provided in towns and cities.

14. Congress will implement one-third reservation for women in the next round of Assembly elections in 2025. The one-third quota for women will also be applied to the Lok Sabha in 2029.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to start on April 19 and will conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will happen on June 4. Congress party, which is a party of opposition alliance INDIA bloc is trying hard to defeat PM Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming polls. BJP has not released its manifesto yet but the saffron party has already decided to release the manifesto titled "Modi Ka Guarantee." PM Modi is banking on strong economic progress and Hindu nationalist policies to return to power for a record third term.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!