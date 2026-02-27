O Panneerselvam joins DMK: Can the expelled AIADMK leader help MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu elections?

Tamil Nadu Elections: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) on Friday ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections. OPS, along with his supporters, joined the ruling DMK in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin at party headquarters in the poll-bound state.

The move follows recent praise from the OPS camp for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and a prediction about the return of the DMK government in the state.

Tamil Nadu MLA P Ayyappan, seen as part of the OPS camp, had earlier expressed his desire to see MK Stalin lead the state again after the next assembly polls. Ayyappan said in the Assembly that MK Stalin must once again become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will seek to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' to win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, the DMK won 133 seats. Congress won 18seats, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK and including Congress, won 159 seats. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats.

What does OPS induction mean for DMK? OPS remains a recognised political figure in Tamil Nadu, especially as a three-time former chief minister and a long-time AIADMK leader, but his direct mass support appears limited compared with that of major players.

OPS has been the chief minister of Tamil Nadu in December 2016 and previously from 2001 to 2002 and from 2014 to 2015. The induction of OPS and his supporters into the party will be a shot in the arm for the ruling DMK and for Stalin, who is seeking re-election.

OPS has limited appeal after his expulsion from the AIADMK. His entry in the poll year is unlikely to impact election outcomes. The move will be significant, however, for its optics and the perception battle against the opposition AIADMK-BJP combine.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, OPS contested as an independent backed by the BJP and lost by a significant margin, suggesting limited electoral traction when outside a major party structure.

Those who once raised slogans claiming that the Chief Minister had merely given ₹5,000 are nowhere to be seen today.

His influence has been undermined by internal party struggles within AIADMK and declining backing from key constituencies — especially the Thevar community, where his grip has weakened relative to rivals like Sasikala.

Key Takeaways O Panneerselvam's shift to DMK highlights his diminishing influence within AIADMK.

The upcoming Tamil Nadu elections are projected to be a three-way contest with the entry of actor Vijay's party.

DMK's strategy focuses on consolidating power and maintaining the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' to counter opposition.