Odisha Assembly Results 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked Odisha for a "resounding victory" and promised the BJP will leave "no stone unturned" in fulfilling the dreams of the people of the state.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said he is very proud of the “hardworking" workers of the BJP for their efforts.

"Thank you Odisha! It's a resounding victory for good governance and celebrating Odisha's unique culture. BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress," PM Modi wrote in the post.

“I am very proud of all our hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts," he added.

Also read: 'Odisha me pehali baar double engine ki sarkar': PM Modi expresses confidence of thumping victory in state According to the Election Commission data, the BJP has won 39 assembly seats in Odisha on Tuesday and is leading in 39 other constituencies.

While the ruling Biju Janata Dal won 31 seats and was leading in 20 other constituencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Odisha, traditionally a stronghold of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's BJD, is witnessing a fierce contest as the BJP seeks to make significant gains in both the Assembly and General elections.

Also read: 'Modi is a good friend of mine, couldn't he....' Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik slams PM over 'health conspiracy' remark Reflecting on the 2019 Lok Sabha results, the BJD won 12 seats, the BJP secured 8, and the Congress managed to win just 1 out of 21 seats. This year's exit polls indicate a potential shift, with ABP-CVoter predicting 17-19 seats for the BJP and India Today-My Axis forecasting 18-20 seats for the party.

The voting for the Odisha assembly polls was conducted in four phases from May 13 to June 1, simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

Also read: Will BJP end Naveen Patnaik's 24-year rule? Early trends show PM Modi's party in lead 2019 Odisha assembly polls In the 2019 assembly elections, Naveen Patnaik-led BJD registered a thumping victory by winning 112 seats out of 147.

Patnaik was sworn in as chief minister for a fifth consecutive time since 2000.

The BJP won 23 assembly seats and the Congress got 9 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

