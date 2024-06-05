Odisha Elections: BJP ousts Naveen Patnaik's BJD after 24 years in power in Assembly. Here's what went wrong
BJP sweeps Odisha in 2024 elections, ending BJD's long rule. Naveen Patnaik wins only 1 seat. BJP secures 78 Assembly seats while BJD gets 51. Weak campaign and allegations against Patnaik contribute to BJD's defeat.
With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) losing out on important states in the Lok Sabah elections 2024, one seat where the party triumped is Odisha, which led to the end of 24-year reign of BJD leader Naveen Patnaik. Out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, the BJP bagged 20 seats while the Congress won 1 seat.