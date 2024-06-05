With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) losing out on important states in the Lok Sabah elections 2024, one seat where the party triumped is Odisha, which led to the end of 24-year reign of BJD leader Naveen Patnaik. Out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, the BJP bagged 20 seats while the Congress won 1 seat.

Whereas in the state Assembly elections 2024, the BJP secured victory with 78 seats while BJP could win only 51. Other paties like Congress won 14 seats, CPI(M) won 1 and Independent secured 3 seats. In the 2019 assembly elections, the Naveen Patnaik-led party had won 113 seats.

In the 2024 Assembly elections, Patnaik had contested from Hinjili and Kantabanji seat of of which he won only from the Hinjili Assembly Constituency with 66,459. Notably, it is important to note that he won by a margin of only 4636. BJP candidate Sisir Kumar Mishra secured 61823 votes.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the party has been in power since 2000. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJD had won 12 seats while BJP had won 8 and the congress had won 1 seat. Prior to that in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the party had won 20 seats, BJP 1 and Congress 0.

BJP, BJP equation

This would be the first BJP government in the political history of Odisha. Though the BJP was in alliance with the BJD and formed the government from 2000 to 2009, the combination collapsed ahead of the 2009 general elections. The BJP has been contesting against the BJD and failed to make any remarkable performance till 2024. Even prior to the 2024 elections, there was an attempt to go for a seat-sharing between the BJD and the BJP, which incidentally failed.

Intense campaigning by PM Modi

The state witnessed intense campaigning by the BJP with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself addressing 10 poll rallies besides holding two road shows in Bhubaneswar and Puri. As per BJP state vice-president Golak Mohapatra, “The BJP central leaders have held at least 245 election meetings across the state."

Apart from PM Modi, top party leaders like Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Hema Malini and many others campaigned while the BJD’s campaigning was confined to just two persons- Patnaik and his close aide VK Pandian.

What led to this major fall of BJD in Odisha?

Apart from star campaigners from the BJP in Odisha, PTI report stated that BJD insiders pointed out that the party's campaign was too weak in the face of BJP’s high-profile electioneering.

Another issue that was highlighed was of the "missing key" of Lord Jagannath’s Ratna Bhandar (treasury). The issue was raised by the BJP and it alleged that Patnaik was “outsourcing" the government and the party.

As the election campaign neared its conclusion, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda claimed that casting a vote for BJD would effectively empower Pandian, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, as reported by PTI. The BJP accused Pandian of manipulating the supposedly ailing Chief Minister Patnaik. Additionally, concerns about the chief minister's health were highlighted when he seemed unable to lift his microphone to speak to the public during campaign events.

During the campaign, Prime Minister Modi emphasized concerns about Patnaik's health, suggesting that there might be a conspiracy behind the "sudden deterioration."

(With inputs from PTI)

