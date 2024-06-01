The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win at least 15 seats in Odisha in Lok Sabha Elections 2024, most exit polls predicted on June 1. While the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is forecast to win 3-8 seats

Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats.

According to Jann Ki Baat exit poll, the saffron party is expected to get 15 to 18 seats, while the BJD will get 7-3 seats in Odisha and zero seats to the INDIA block.

The India News-D-Dynamics predicted 13 seats for the BJP, 8 for the BJD, and no seats for the INDIA block.

According to India TV-CNX, the BJP is expected to get 15 to 17 seats, the BJD 4-6, and the INDIA alliance may get up to 1 seat in the state.

Similarly, News 24-Today's Chanakya forecasted 16 seats for the Saffron Party, 1 for the INDIA alliance, and 4 for the BJD.

Voting for the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha was held in four phases.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJD won 12 out of the 21 seats in the state with a vote share of 42.08%. The BJP won 8 seats with a vote share of 38.4%, and the Congress was decimated as it could win only 1 seat, getting nearly 13.4% of the votes.

Separately, the EC said the polling was peaceful in six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 assembly segments in Odisha, with a voter turnout of over 62% recorded until 5 p.m.

The Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat recorded the highest voter turnout of 65.93 per cent, followed by Mayurbhanj (64.17), Jajpur (62.92), Kendrapara (62.02), Balasore (61.91) and Bhadrak (58.21), the official said.

A polling official and a voter died of suspected heatstroke in the state, the EC officials said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

