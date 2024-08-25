Omar Abdullah asks Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP to not field candidates against NC-Congress in J&K polls, here’s why

  • Omar Abdullah said that the manifesto prepared by National Conference has been copied by other parties.

Livemint
Updated25 Aug 2024, 10:37 PM IST
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

Claiming that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had copied National Conference (NC) manifesto, Omar Abdullah on Sunday asked Mehbooba Mufti-led party to not field candidates against NC-Congress nominees for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah made the remark after Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that if the coalition accepts her party's agenda, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would extend complete support to the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance and leave all seats for them.

Also Read | J&K: assembly polls: Ghulam Nabi Azad’s party releases list of 13 candidates

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that the manifesto prepared by his party has been copied by other parties.

Referring to the PDP's manifesto, Omar Abdullah said, “We have not left out anything in the manifesto. Today, everyone has copied our manifesto. They should have kept some differences.”

Further stating that his party promised to provide 200 free units of electricity if it comes to power, Omar Abdullah said, "they (PDP) also said they will provide 200 units".

"We said we will provide one lakh government jobs in the first year, they also put that in their manifesto. We talked about reopening (cross-LoC) routes, it is in their manifesto as well. We talked about keeping the doors of dialogue open and they also said so. Almost everything that my colleagues put in our manifesto, they also put it," PTI quoted Omar as saying.

Also Read | J&K: Farooq Abdullah confirms alliance with Congress on all 90 assembly seats

On the PDP's offer, Abdullah said there was not much difference between the agenda of the NC and the PDP.

"They (PDP) said if the NC-Congress alliance accepts their agenda, they will not put up candidates. You have put all our agenda in your manifesto. You have already accepted our agenda and now there is not much of a difference between your agenda and our agenda. Then do not field candidates and come, we will build a better tomorrow for Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

 

Also Read | Ram Madhav returns as BJP’s election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir

The former chief minister asked his party workers to remain cautious during the polls.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Aug 2024, 10:37 PM IST
HomeElectionsOmar Abdullah asks Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP to not field candidates against NC-Congress in J&K polls, here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,752.00-386.00
      Chennai
      73,179.00612.00
      Delhi
      72,466.00-244.00
      Kolkata
      73,322.00184.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

      More From Popular in Elections
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue