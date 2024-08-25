Claiming that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had copied National Conference (NC) manifesto, Omar Abdullah on Sunday asked Mehbooba Mufti-led party to not field candidates against NC-Congress nominees for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Omar Abdullah made the remark after Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that if the coalition accepts her party's agenda, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would extend complete support to the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance and leave all seats for them.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that the manifesto prepared by his party has been copied by other parties.

Referring to the PDP's manifesto, Omar Abdullah said, “We have not left out anything in the manifesto. Today, everyone has copied our manifesto. They should have kept some differences."

Further stating that his party promised to provide 200 free units of electricity if it comes to power, Omar Abdullah said, "they (PDP) also said they will provide 200 units".

"We said we will provide one lakh government jobs in the first year, they also put that in their manifesto. We talked about reopening (cross-LoC) routes, it is in their manifesto as well. We talked about keeping the doors of dialogue open and they also said so. Almost everything that my colleagues put in our manifesto, they also put it," PTI quoted Omar as saying.

On the PDP's offer, Abdullah said there was not much difference between the agenda of the NC and the PDP.

"They (PDP) said if the NC-Congress alliance accepts their agenda, they will not put up candidates. You have put all our agenda in your manifesto. You have already accepted our agenda and now there is not much of a difference between your agenda and our agenda. Then do not field candidates and come, we will build a better tomorrow for Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

