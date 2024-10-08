LIVE UPDATES

Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results 2024 Live Updates: ‘Watching results unfold', Omar leading from Budgam and Ganderwal

5 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2024, 11:41 AM IST

Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Election Commission trends show Omar Abdullah leading by over 6000 votes in Budgam, the National Conference family bastion