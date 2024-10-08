Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results 2024 Live Updates: ‘Watching results unfold', Omar leading from Budgam and Ganderwal

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:41 AM IST
Livemint, Sudeshna Ghoshal, Anubhav Mukherjee

Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Election Commission trends show Omar Abdullah leading by over 6000 votes in Budgam, the National Conference family bastion

Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Omar Abdullah leads from Ganderbal and Budgam; BJP trails
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.