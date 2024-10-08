Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results 2024 Live Updates: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah alleged that Mehbooba Mufti led People's Democratic Party has not offered any help to tone down the speculations about who will form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir, till the results are out.
Omar Abdullah even labelled the exit polls as “just time pass," despite the exit polls results favouring his party and the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Abdullah showed skepticism about the authenticity of the exit polls following previous electoral miscalculations.
Jammu and Kashmir assembly election's exit polls indicate an advantage for the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance, suggesting that the regional party can emerge as the single-largest party in Jammu and Kashmir.
Vote counting is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., and results are estimated to be out by midday today. Jammu and Kashmir has 28 counting centres, which have been established for 90 assembly constituencies in 20 districts of the Union Territory.
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: Who won in Ganderbal?
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: All eyes are set for the Ganderbal seat, from where Omar Abdullah is contesting the Assembly Elections. In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Ishfaq Ahmad Sheikh from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) had won the seat.
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: ‘Wishing all my colleagues best of luck…’
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: ‘Take the support from PDP…’ says Farooq Abdullah
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: ‘Favour for Congress NC alliance…’ says Congress leader
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: ‘only if I could go to sleep..’ NC Vice President posts Spongebob gif
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: ‘No support…’ Omar Abdullah says about PDP
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: Exit polls favour Omar Abdullah's Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance
