Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results 2024 Live Updates: ‘only if I could sleep…' National Congress VP shares Spongebob gif

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 07:32 AM IST

Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir assembly election's exit polls indicate an advantage for the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance, suggesting that the regional party can emerge as the single-largest party in Jammu and Kashmir.