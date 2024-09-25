Omar Abdullah questions Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in Jammu as J-K votes in Phase 2. ’Unfortunately, Congress hasn’t…’

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday questioned why the alliance partner Congress has not campaigned in Jammu with just days left for the final phase of polling on October 1.
The remarks by Abdullah, who is contesting from Ganderbal and Budgam seats, came during the voting for second phase underway in 26 seats of Jammu and Kashmir.
"I hope after Rahul is done campaigning in one or two seats in Kashmir, he focuses in Jammu. Ultimately what the Congress does in Kashmir is not important. What the Congress does in Jammu is important. Unfortunately, Congress hasn't done as much in the plains of Jammu as we would expect them to do. The lion's share of the seats that the alliance gave in Jammu was to the Congress party. Yet, the Congress' campaign in Jammu is yet to begin and there are only five days of campaigning. I hope once Rahul is done campaigning in this one seat in the valley, the Congress focuses all it's attention in the plains of Jammu," Abdullah told news agency ANI
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
