National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday questioned why the alliance partner Congress has not campaigned in Jammu with just days left for the final phase of polling on October 1.

The remarks by Abdullah, who is contesting from Ganderbal and Budgam seats, came during the voting for second phase underway in 26 seats of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I hope after Rahul is done campaigning in one or two seats in Kashmir, he focuses in Jammu. Ultimately what the Congress does in Kashmir is not important. What the Congress does in Jammu is important," Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir told news agency ANI.

Voting is underway in 26 seats across six districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the second phase of assembly elections today. Omar Abdullah is among the high-profile candidates in the fray today.

The National Conference and the Congress are contesting the elections in an alliance. The NC is contesting on 51 seats while the Congress will field candidates on 32 seats, respectively. There will be a friendly contest between the two on a 5 seats.

'Congress campaign in Jammu is yet to begin' "Unfortunately, Congress hasn't done as much in the plains of Jammu as we would expect them to do. The lion's share of the seats that the alliance gave in Jammu was to the Congress party. Yet, the Congress' campaign in Jammu is yet to begin and there are only five days of campaigning," Abdullah said.

The last phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly election is scheduled for October 1.

Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Srinagar on September 23 by addressing a rally in Central Shalteng seat of Srinagar. Tariq Ahmad Karra, the state Congress president is the alliance candidate from this seat.

Jammu and Kashmiris holding its first assembly elections in a decade to elect a government after over six years of Central rule. This is also first assembly election being held after abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state in August 2019.

(With ANI inputs)