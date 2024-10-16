Omar Abdullah swearing-in ceremony Live Updates: The stage is set for National Conference leader Omar Abdullah to take oath as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar today, October 16.
Abdullah will be the first chief minister of the Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, He will also be first CM of Jammu and Kashmir after the erstwhile state was bifurcated into Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories.
It will be Abdullah's second term as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. In the first term, he was the J&K chief minister between January 5, 2009 and January 8, 2015.
The National Conference-Congress alliance won the maiden assembly elections held after the abrogation of Article 370.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are scheduled to attend bdullah's oath-taking ceremony at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar today.
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is also expeceted to administer oath of office and secrecy to Abdullah's eight chosen ministers at 11.30 am. One minister in Abdullah's cabinet will be from the alliance partner Congress.
The NC won 42 seats while the Congress won 6 seats. The majority got further strengthened with the backing of five Independent MLAs and one MLA from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Bharatiya Janata Party won 29 seats, up from 25 it won in 2014 assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir has been under President’s rule since June 2018, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its support from Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
