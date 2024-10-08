Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results 2024 Live Updates: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah has been leading from two assembly constituencies in Central Kashmir - Ganderbal and Budgam in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls. He was seen keeping a watch over the vote count, from his Srinagar residence on Tuesday.
Earlier, the National Conference VP had alleged that Mehbooba Mufti led People's Democratic Party has not offered any help to tone down the speculations about who will form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir, till the results are out.
Omar Abdullah even labelled the exit polls as “just time pass," despite the exit polls results favouring his party and the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Abdullah showed skepticism about the authenticity of the exit polls following previous electoral miscalculations.
Vote counting began at 8 a.m., with results are estimated to be out by midday today. Jammu and Kashmir has 28 counting centres, which have been established for 90 assembly constituencies in 20 districts of the Union Territory.
Ganderbal Assembly seat has been a stronghold of the National Conference. Party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah won the seat in 1977, followed by his son Farooq Abdullah, who secured victories in 1983, 1987, and 1996. Omar Abdullah was later elected from the constituency in 2008.
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results 2024 Live: Former CM Omar Abdullah said that those who came to finish the JKNC are now wiped out.
“We have once again got the opportunity to serve the people of Kashmir. In the past five years, several attempts have been made to finish JKNC, but with God's grace, those who came to finish us have themselves been wiped out," said Omar Abdullah emerging as the winner of Badgam, crossing 18,000 votes.
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results 2024 Live: The JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah thanked the voters for their support while awaiting the entire Assembly Election results.
“Entire result hasn't come yet, we will talk about this after that. The way NC has got victory, we are thankful to the voters. People have supported us more than our expectations. Now our efforts will be to prove that we are worth these votes," said Omar Abdullah responding to the reporters.
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results 2024 Live: Responding to Omar Abdullah's Budgam win, Farooq Abdullah says the place will not have 'police raj' , but ‘logon ka raj’.
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results 2024 Live: Despite NC-Congress alliance crossing the majority mark, People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate from Pulwama, Waheed Ur Rehman Para said that the real challenge lay ahead once the mandate was clear.
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results 2024 Live: Former J&K CM's father Farooq Abdullah was seen greeting his supporters at his Srinagar residence.
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results 2024 Live: While the former J&K CM continues to lead from the Budgam and Ganderbal seats, he had earlier announced that he would not contest the elections.
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results 2024 Live: The National Conference leader was leading by over six thousand votes in Budgam, showed Election Commission reports. In Ganderbal, Abdullah maintained a lead of over three thousand votes against PDP candidates.
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: Omar Abdullah says he has been quietly watching the results unfold.
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: According to Election Commission trends, NC is leading at 39 seats, as the BJP trails at 28. Meanwhile, INC has 8 so far.
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari says he is confident that those who are against BJP will also ally with the Congress-JKNC alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: Budgam and Ganderbal contender Omar Abdullah says “Counting day 7K done. Last time around it didn’t end well for me personally. InshaAllah this time around it will be better."
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: Ganderbal and Budgam candidate Omar Abdullah says his party has not asked for any support from the People's Democratic Party. He says the JKNC will analyse once the counting is over.
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: Speaking about the nomination of 5 MLAs, Omar Abdullah says that some advocates within the party have said that governor has no authority to fill these seats.
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: The National Conference VP says that people's choice should be respected, and ‘poll rigging should not happen’
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: Omar Abdullah faces strong competition from Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Aga Syed Ahmad Moosvi of the Awami National Conference.
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: All eyes are set for the Ganderbal seat, from where Omar Abdullah is contesting the Assembly Elections. In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Ishfaq Ahmad Sheikh from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) had won the seat.
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: Omar Abdullah wishes the other contenders ahead of vote counting at 8am.
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah says, they will take the support from PDP, even if not needed as Jammu and Kashmir is in a lot of difficulties.
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir says that local trends from Anantnag and Kashmir, are showing a preference for Congress-NC alliance and other like-minded parties.
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: “ By this time tomorrow it will all be clear. Now if only I could go to sleep & wake up 24 hours later I’d be a happy person. Nerves!!!!" Omar Abdullah posts on X.
Omar Abdullah J&K Election Results Live: Amid speculation over the Congress-National Conference alliance forming the government, Omar Abdullah said that People's Democratic Party has not offered support and called for putting end to all speculations till the results are out
