On Congress' exit poll boycott, Pawan Khera counterattacks Amit Shah's ‘denial mode’ remark: ‘Deal for you…’
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera counter-attacks Home Minister Amit Shah over exit poll debates, vows to celebrate on June 4 instead of June 1. BJP leaders Amit Shah and JP Nadda criticize Congress for boycotting exit poll debates
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Saturday counter-attacked Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on the grand old party's decision to boycott exit poll debates. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Khera wrote, “Dear Shri@AmitShah, here’s the deal: You celebrate on the 1st. We will celebrate on the 4th."