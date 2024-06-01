Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Saturday counter-attacked Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on the grand old party's decision to boycott exit poll debates. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Khera wrote, “Dear Shri@AmitShah, here’s the deal: You celebrate on the 1st. We will celebrate on the 4th."

On Friday, Khera informed that the Indian National Congress would not participate in the debates on exit polls, saying voters had cast their votes and their verdict had been secured.

“The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP. We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people," he wrote on the microblogging site.

The Gandhi family-led party was heavily criticised and even mocked after it decided to quit the exit poll debates on June 1. Senior BJP leader Amit Shah said Congress has been in “denial mode" for so long and they couldn't face the media because it will be their massive defeat.

“…the whole election they kept campaigning that they are going to get the majority but they know the situation. In the coming exit polls, it will be their massive defeat so they can't face the media. Therefore, they are boycotting the entire exit poll exercise," Shah said.

On the other hand, BJP national president JP Nadda termed it as “confirmation of conceding elections". He also alleged that Congress has no complaints about either EVMs or the poll process when it wins but whines endlessly when it expects a rout.

“Congress’ decision not to participate in the Lok Sabha exit poll debates is an unequivocal confirmation that it has conceded elections," Nadda said, while alleging that that not just the Congress but its extended ecosystem, who are inimical India’s interest, too comes together to create cacophony and makes all attempts to undermine people’s faith in our institutions and process.

“By deciding to boycott the Exit Poll exercise, they are bringing in question exercise carried out by several professional agencies, who have worked with thousands of associates to bring what people may have voted for," he added.

The seventh and final phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 ends today, on June 1. After voting ends, exit poll results from the current General Elections will begin being debated on news channels post 6 pm today.

