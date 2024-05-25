Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a befitting reply to opposition parties' attacks, calling himself “indestructible" as he belongs to Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency from where he is seeking the third term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections .

“Main toh avinashi hoon, main toh kashi ka hoon.. Kashi toh avinashi hai (I am indestructible, I am from Kashi (Varanasi), Kashi is indestructible)," PM Modi told NDTV in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

His remarks came after Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee mocked that the Modi government's term will expire on June 4. “She is right. This government will end on June 4 and the new government will be formed. Isn't it? We will form a new government," the Prime Minister replied.

PM Modi further clarified that he does not consider opposition parties enemies and intends to work collaboratively with them, saying he is open to constructive criticism and advice from experienced opposition leaders.

“I want to take them along…want to learn good things that they did. I don't consider them (Opposition) as the enemy," he told the news publication.

PM Modi also spoke about the possibility of equalling Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's first record of three terms. “Analysts should not compare how many terms but they should do it on how much India has progressed under Modi's government," he said as quoted by NDTV.

“Modi will win thrice, five times, and even seven times because I have the blessings of 140 crore Indians. So, this will go on," PM Modi asserted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which secured 282 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and increased its count to 303 in 2019, has now set a goal of winning 370 constituencies in the current elections. The sixth voting phase is underway today, with the final phase on June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!