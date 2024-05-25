PM Modi says ‘I am unbreakable' over Opposition's attacks: ‘Main toh avinashi hoon...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a befitting reply to opposition parties' attacks, calling himself “indestructible" as he belongs to Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency from where he is seeking the third term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.