Once Inoculated by Its Nazi Past, Germany Is Becoming a Far-Right Stronghold

Once Inoculated by Its Nazi Past, Germany Is Becoming a Far-Right Stronghold6 min read 07 Sep 2023, 12:54 AM IST
Support for the pro-Russia, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party has reached records as more voters lose faith in mainstream politics.
GÖRLITZ, Germany—As evening fell on a recent Monday in this eastern German city of Gothic spires and Renaissance museums, hundreds of protesters began to gather, just as they have nearly every Monday for at least two years.
