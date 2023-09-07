Once Inoculated by Its Nazi Past, Germany Is Becoming a Far-Right Stronghold

Support for the pro-Russia, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party has reached records as more voters lose faith in mainstream politics.

GÖRLITZ, Germany—As evening fell on a recent Monday in this eastern German city of Gothic spires and Renaissance museums, hundreds of protesters began to gather, just as they have nearly every Monday for at least two years.

They carried banners calling for Germany to leave the European Union and cheered speakers who demanded that the nearby border with Poland be shut. They are angry about migrants settling in their communities and inflation squeezing their pensions. They oppose arming Ukraine and say Russian President Vladimir Putin has been unfairly maligned.

This is Germany's rising far right, a movement gaining steam, particularly in the country's formerly Communist east.

The party behind the regular protests, Alternative for Germany, or AfD, has seen its support rise to a record 21%, putting it ahead of the governing center-left Social Democrats and just 4 percentage points behind the center-right Christian Democrats, or CDU, according to pollster Forsa.

The rise shows Germany’s Nazi past is no longer deterring voters from embracing far-right populism. It is also remarkable because while other nativist groups in Europe have become more moderate to broaden their appeal, the AfD has grown more radical, causing alarm among security authorities who see parts of it as potentially hostile to the country’s democratic order.

Despite some successes at local elections, it is unlikely the AfD, founded in 2013, could rise to power nationally because the electoral system favors ruling coalitions and all other parties have pledged never to join it in government. Yet it could gain enough votes to make Germany harder to govern.

The party holds just over 10% of seats in Germany’s federal parliament. If it were to gain substantially more in the next national elections in 2025, it would make it harder for Germany’s other parties to form ruling majorities in an increasingly fragmented political landscape. Germany’s current government, the first three-party coalition in the country’s postwar history, is already struggling to govern because of the limited political overlap between the three parties, and its ratings have collapsed since it took office.

The rise of the AfD is already having an effect on the broader political discourse. While stressing it wouldn’t work with the AfD at the national level, the center-right CDU has become more vocal against illegal immigration in recent months. Officials from ruling parties have said privately that one motivation for the government’s decision to increase some welfare benefits was designed to counter the AfD’s appeal.

Supporters say the party is succeeding because it offers solutions to problems—immigration, inflation, the war in Ukraine—that it says mainstream and centrist parties are either failing or refusing to address after spending decades in power.

Its rise mirrors the growth of far-right parties around Europe. But while some other European far-right parties have moved closer to the center, the AfD’s most outspoken wing has emerged victorious from a succession of clashes between moderates and radicals.

The party has attacked the legitimacy of German courts and the media and some of its leaders have maintained ties with extremist groups such as the neo-Nazi NPD and the Identitarian movement, which wants to expel citizens with foreign roots.

This led critics to debate whether the party was now hostile to the democratic institutions enshrined in Germany's constitution. Such positions could allow authorities to seek a ban on the party, an exceedingly rare occurrence. Last year, a former AfD member of parliament was among 25 people arrested for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government, motivated in part by the QAnon conspiracy, according to prosecutors.

“This is uncomfortably close to stuff we have done in this country in the past," said Kai Arzheimer, a political scientist at Mainz University. “You could say this is a moment of truth, because we now have a party in the national parliament open to working with those who want to abolish democracy."

AfD officials said their opponents are undemocratic for seeking to quash them. “The AfD is spread so widely throughout society now that the way it is portrayed in the press is not accurate," said Sebastian Wippel, a former police commissioner and an AfD leader in Görlitz who ran for mayor in 2019. He said Nazi sympathizers had been expelled.

Thorsten Thierhoff, a Forsa director, said people expressing support for the AfD in polls often don't back the party's specific policies, from immigration to withdrawing from international organizations. "You can see it's not the party program that they like—it's a form of protest," he said.

The Monday marches began as protests against Covid-19 rules. In Görlitz, a city of some 56,000, they have become a weekly event, drawing 200 to 1,000 people.

“The AfD is voicing things that other people won’t," said Wilfried Wolff, a 73-year-old who served as a police officer in Communist times and later became a home maintenance manager. He said his pension hasn’t kept up with inflation and he can no longer afford vacations or many of the groceries he used to buy.

A common refrain from the marchers is that migrants are to blame for crime. Foreigners, who make up just under 16% of Germany's population, were suspects in nearly 32% of crimes last year, according to federal statistics. Asylum seekers, refugees and migrants who entered the country illegally from outside the EU, who have been a particular target of the AfD, were suspects in 7.1% of cases.

Markus Wagner, a 45-year-old hospital cook, blamed migrants and the war in Ukraine for using up money that he said should be spent locally, such as on a Görlitz city festival that he said lacked funding. Muslims, he said, wanted to “infiltrate our country."

“But it has nothing to do with being a Nazi," Wagner said.

Mario Krause, a 60-year-old unemployed mechanic, said he has voted for the AfD twice in regional elections because he thinks Germany's support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion is distracting from economic issues.

“The migrants should go back to where they come from," Krause said.

AfD leaders have called for sanctions against Russia to be lifted, arguing that they hadn’t worked and were damaging to the German economy. Some attended a reception at the Russian Embassy earlier this year celebrating the end of World War II. Many AfD sympathizers, particularly in Germany’s former Communist east, have seen Putin as a defender of traditional social values and a bulwark against a perceived expansion of Islam.

Sakina Mohammedi, a 38-year-old born in Afghanistan who moved to Görlitz in 2015, said people have generally treated her well in the city. But the marches have left her rattled. Participants have jeered her headscarf and told her that refugees need to leave, she said.

Of about 50 refugee families who came to Görlitz when she did, only a handful remain, Mohammedi said. A former math teacher, she was only recently able to get a job as a cleaner, adding that other migrants had left for a variety of reasons, including difficulties in finding work and concern about the political climate.

Martina Jost, an AfD member of the state legislature of Saxony, which includes Görlitz, said Germany, an aging country with too few young workers, needs some level of immigration, but argued that too many refugees strain the system and bring social problems.

"We don't want to have the same situation as France, with its huge North African community," she said, adding that many AfD voters are ordinary people who believe established parties are failing to address their frustrations. "We are not monsters," she said.

Knut Abraham, a Christian Democrat federal lawmaker who lives in eastern Germany, has watched AfD support rise among his neighbors. He considers them too far outside the mainstream to work with because of xenophobic, anti-EU and pro-Putin sentiment, he said. If the AfD continues to strengthen, all other parties might need to join forces to form coalitions against them, he said.

“This, of course, is not easy for us either, because that would mean cooperation with the far left," he said, but added, “Given the terrible years in the last century of Nazi dictatorship, we Germans have a special responsibility of not letting political ideas like that come up again."

