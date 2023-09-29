One Nation One Election to be implemented from 2024 Lok Sabha Polls? Law Commission says…
Law Commission has informed that they are working on synchronising all assembly polls with Lok Sabha polls from 2029 onwards to facilitate the One Nation One Election or simultaneous polls process in India
Amid reports of speculation on the implementation of the simultaneous polls or One Nation One Election provision for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Law Commission officials have informed that the agency is working on a formula to synchronize all assembly polls by extending or reducing the tenure so that all state elections can be held along with the Lok Sabha polls 2029 onwards.