2023 was year of the agile rabbit, time for the fire-breathing dragon in 2024
In 2023, India Inc. faced the challenge of preserving its workforce while navigating global market hesitancy and preparing for new technologies like AI.
According to the Chinese lunar calendar, 2023 was the year of the Rabbit. It symbolizes swiftness, quick-mindedness and ingenuity—traits that India Inc. had to adopt to preserve its workforce without denting the coffers, survive the hesitancy in the global markets, and prepare for onslaught of new age technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).