World of artifice gains strength as deepfakes, AI reign
Summary
- Our world, which is riddled with ambiguity, is in desperate need of authenticity.
NEW DELHI : Every time a year departs, it leaves us with some questions and some answers. But 2023 seems to be an exception. This year, there were fewer answers than questions. Not unexpectedly, Merriam Webster and the Cambridge Dictionary both discovered something similar in their studies. The most searched word this year according to the Cambridge Dictionary was “hallucinate"; Merriam Webster, in turn, found “authentic" to be the most searched word of the year.