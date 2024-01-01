World of artifice gains strength as deepfakes, AI reign

Our elected representatives are victims of delusion. Even the US president, widely regarded as the most powerful person on the planet, is not immune to this. Let me use the first two weeks of October as an example. An anonymous video purportedly depicting Hamas’s murder of 40 Israeli children went viral on social media. Without confirming authenticity of the video, US President Joe Biden said he had seen the video of children being beheaded, causing worldwide outrage. However, when officials from the president’s office checked the footage for its authenticity, they were stunned to discover that it was a fake video. Within hours of the finding, the official spokesperson clarified that neither the US president nor any other official of the country had seen images or independently corroborated the horrible massacre of children.