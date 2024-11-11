‘Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers, but yours…’: Owaisi to Fadnavis as Maharashtra election looms

Owaisi criticised Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis over his 'vote jihad' remarks, asserting that his ancestors fought against British colonisers. He also claimed that Modi's slogan undermines the country's diversity.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has targeted Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his ‘vote jihad’ remarks, claiming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's idelogical ancestors wrote ‘love letters’ to the Britishers instead of fighting against them during the freedom movement.

Speaking during a public meeting at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday, Hyderabad Member of Parlaiment (MP) Owaisi also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Hai to Safe Hai" slogan goes against the diversity ethos of the country.

Fadnavis had claimed on Saturday claimed that "vote jihad" had begun in poll-bound Maharashtra, which should be countered by "Dharma yuddha" of vote. The former Chief Minister said that the BJP's narrow loss in Dhule Lok Sabha constituency was also due to 'Vote Jihad'.

Owaisi countered him and said on Sunday. "Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers and Fadnavis is now teaching us about jihad. (PM) Narendra Modi, (Union minister) Amit Shah, and Devendra Fadnavis together cannot defeat me in a debate," he said claiming the "dharmayuddha-jihad" remarks amounted to poll code violation.

"From where did 'vote jihad and dharmayuddha' come in democracy? You purchased MLAs; should we call you a thief?" the Hyderabad MP questioned.

The ‘Vote Jihad’ Claim

"While Fadnavis talks about (vote) jihad, his hero was writing "love letters" to Britishers, whereas "our freedom fighters did not negotiate with the foreign rulers," Fadnavis said, perhaps referring to BJP idealogue Veer Savarkar who is often blamed by Opposition for allegedly writing 'mercy petitions' to the British.

"We gave the method of fighting against the British. He (Fadnavis) said 'vote jihad' after they (BJP) didn't get votes in Malegaon (during Lok Sabha election). When they fail to get votes, they call it jihad. They lost in Ayodhya. How did that happen"? Owaisi questioned.

Voting in Maharashtra is scheduled for November 20. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which in alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena under the ruling Mahayuti banner, is contesting against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Congress.

“Modi says 'Ek Hai to Safe Hai' because they (BJP) want to end the diversity of this country,” the AIMIM leader said, adding the Maratha community was betrayed by rulers who failed to give them reservation.

Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers, not yours. Fadnavis, whose ancestors were writing love letters to the British, will teach us jihad?

Owaisi addressed a public meeting in Jinsi area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in support of AIMIM candidates Imtiaz Jaleel (Aurangabad East) and Naser Siddiqui (Aurangabad Central) for the November 20 assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Key Takeaways
  • The political rhetoric in Maharashtra is intensifying as elections near, with historical narratives being used to critique opponents.
  • Owaisi’s remarks highlight the ongoing tensions between different ideological factions in Indian politics.
  • The concept of ’vote jihad’ has become a contentious topic in the election discourse, reflecting deeper societal divisions.

